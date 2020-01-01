Fireworks across Australia: How the nation celebrated as the clock ticked over to 2020

- Read more: Premier shares mixed feelings on fireworks
Where ever you may be in the world not just the year comes to an end a whole decade reaches the end. But with an ending becomes a beginning. A beginning to reflect on the past, look to the future and be a better person. • Where ever you are, what ever your doing, be safe, drive safe, play safe and drink responsibly. • Personal message us for your chance to feature! 🌾🐮🍻
Happy New Year from the fire grounds of South Australia. pic.twitter.com/YhzUGXBrLs
Utterly refusing to watch the fireworks so I'm sitting at home listening to the sky exploding miles away. It's god awful on a night like this.
Don't believe I've ever been so disillusioned in Australia before. We are so small, petty and foolish.#AustraliaBurns #SydneyNYE
What a beautiful year 2019 has been 😍 So many gorgeous sunrises with the kangaroos and wallabies! ☆ 🦘 ☆ #capehillsborough #CHNTP #capehillsboroughnaturetouristpark #meetmackayregion #mymackay #visitqueensland #myqueenslandweekend #thisisqueensland #queensland #australia #seeaustralia #sunrise #wallaby #kangaroo #beach #instagood #australiagram #exploreaus #letsdosomething #exploreaustralia #igdaily #love #nature #jj #potd #rangersam #tagblender #withgalaxy #panasonic #topnine2019
The bushfires in NSW cut the roads off to Merimbula with not much notice after new fires started. Thankfully we are so far in a much safer position than much of the NSW & Victorian coast. And I am so thankful to all the people working so hard to control the fires burning around us. Orange is the colour of the day, casting a surreal and eerie glow over landscapes.
