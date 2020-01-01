News Fireworks across Australia: How the nation celebrated as the clock ticked over to 2020
Fireworks across Australia: How the nation celebrated as the clock ticked over to 2020

New Year's Eve fireworks erupt over Sydney's Harbour Bridge and Opera House (L) during the fireworks show on January 1, 2020.
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House during New Year’s Eve celebrations. Photo: Getty
View of fireworks during the Big Bash League match between the Adelaide Strikers and the Sydney Thunder at Adelaide Oval. Photo: Getty
A man on Melbourne’s Southbank looks towards the city as fireworks explode. Photo: Getty
A Rural Fire Service (RFS) firefighter conducts mopping up near the town of Sussex Inlet. Photo: Getty      

Fans watch fireworks during the Big Bash League match between the Brisbane Heat and the Melbourne Renegades at The Gabba in Brisbane. Photo: Getty

Crowds gather to watch the fireworks over Sydney’s Opera House. Photo: Getty
A fire crew tries to save a property at Sussex Inlet, NSW. Photo: Getty

 

 

 

A group of friends light up sparklers during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Melbourne. Photo: Getty

 

