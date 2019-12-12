Australians injured in volcanic blast arrive back home, as toll rises

The NSW government says 10 NSW residents who were injured in the volcano disaster in New Zealand are being flown to Sydney to receive critical care.

Three arrived at Concord Hospital overnight, and one was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital.

In a statement, NSW Health said some of the 10 residents had “life-threatening burn injuries”.

“All the victims are adults and are being assessed based on clinical priority,” NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant said.

More Australians have been flown to The Alfred hospital in Melbourne.

Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said the state was ready to offer more assistance.

“Our focus is on ensuring the best clinical care for those injured, and support for their immediate family during this difficult time,” she said.

The evacuations are part of a federal government mass casualty response plan activated on Wednesday to bring Australians injured in Monday’s White Island eruption to burns units at hospitals in NSW and Victoria, pending the approval of doctors in NZ.

Three Royal Australian Air Force aircraft were deployed to Christchurch on Wednesday as part of the repatriation effort.

Eight Australians have been confirmed dead in the blast, with Sydney brothers Berend and Matthew Hollander named on Thursday morning.

Matthew, 13, and Berend, 16, were holidaying in New Zealand with their parents Martin and Barbara. They died in hospital and their parents remain unaccounted for.

The other Australians confirmed dead are Adelaide man Gavin Dallow, 53; Brisbane woman Julie Richards, 47, and her daughter Jessica, 20; Coffs Harbour couple Karla Matthews, 32, and Richard Elzer, 32, and friend Jason Griffiths.

But the toll is certain to rise with grave concerns held for eight more Australians.

Many of the survivors suffered critical injuries due to the intense heat and toxicity of the ash and volcanic gas spewed into the air.

Those presumed dead or listed as still missing include Martin and Barbara Hollander; Sydney family Anthony and Kristine Langford, son Jesse, 19, and daughter Winona, 17; Adelaide schoolgirl Zoe Hosking, 15, the step daughter of Mr Dallow; and Melbourne woman Krystal Browitt, 21.

Other injured Australians – including Mr Dallow’s wife and mother of Zoe, Lisa Dallow – have or will be flown home to be cared for in Australian hospitals.

Zoe’s body is presumed to be among eight that are still lying on White Island, with authorities on the brink of authorising a retrieval mission to retrieve them.

Despite geological monitoring predicting a 40 to 60 per cent chance of another eruption on White Island in the next 24 hours, operations commander Mike Clement said his emergency committee was working on options for retrieval.

They will decide at a meeting in Whakatane on Thursday, beginning at noon (local time).

“At no time in the last two years, probably longer, have the risks of further eruption been greater,” he said.

“Could I? Yes I could. But the real question is, can I do that in context with the risk and our obligation to keep people safe?”

Police believe eight bodies remain on Whakaari (White Island’s Maori name). Two of those are believed to be local tour guides Marshall Inman – the first person confirmed to have died – and Tipene Maangi.

The other six are believed to be Australian.

The deaths of the two Sydney schoolboys have hit the Knox Grammar hard, with headmaster Scott James calling it a devastating loss.

“Matthew had a close circle of friends and was popular amongst his peers,” Mr James said.

“Ben’s engaging smile and quirky sense of humour made him a good mate to his close group of friends and a welcome member to every classroom.”

All of the Australians who were touring White Island when it exploded had been aboard the cruise liner Ovation of the Seas.

Royal Australian Air Force planes have already brought back some of the injured Australians.

Some have gone to Melbourne for treatment at The Alfred Hospital, others to hospitals in Sydney.

Whakatane Mayor Judy Turner said there was a “growing desperation” among families to see bodies returned.

-with AAP