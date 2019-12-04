A Northern Territory community is praying for a third miracle after two out of three people missing for two weeks were found alive in the outback.

Alice Springs woman Claire Hockridge, 46, had still not been found on Tuesday night after the group became stranded when their ute became bogged in sand in a river bed on November 19.

Her friend Phu Tran, 40, was found by a pastoralist on Tuesday about 12km from the ute.

Ted Fogarty found tracks and followed footprints before he saw Mr Tran come out of a large cement pipe he had slept in.

Tamra McBeath-Riley, 52, of Alice Springs, was rescued on late Sunday afternoon after a station worker noticed tyre tracks and alerted police.

Police Superintendent Pauline Vicary said it was the best outcome they could have so far.

“I don’t know if its unprecedented but certainly if you believe in miracles, I am saying it’s a miracle,” she told reporters in Alice Springs.

The focus was now on finding Ms Hockbridge when the search resumes in the wild south of Alice Springs on Wednesday.

“We are really hoping Claire is also okay and that this turns out to be a really positive outcome for everybody, particularly their families because this has been a really awful time for them,” Superintendent Vicary said.

The discovery of Mr Tran had narrowed the rugged area for the search by helicopters.

Mr Tran had said he had left Ms Hockridge behind in a good condition two days ago.