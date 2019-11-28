News Chinese authorities detain man after woman’s body found in Sydney freezer
The woman was found in a unit within this complex on Bobbin Head Road. Photo: ABC
Chinese authorities have located murder suspect Haoling Luo, who left Australia this week the day before his wife’s body was found stuffed inside a freezer in a Sydney apartment.

Mr Luo cleared customs at Sydney International Airport on Tuesday with their two young children, who NSW Police say have been located safely in China.

Local authorities in China’s Sichuan province are speaking to him.

Haoling Lou is speaking to authorities in China.

Officers bashed down the door to the couple’s apartment at Pymble, on Sydney’s Upper North Shore, on Wednesday morning after concerns were raised for Renxi Ouyang’s welfare.

Neighbours told the ABC they heard yelling, screaming and what sounded like furniture being thrown around the home on Sunday night.

Homicide detectives spent last night interviewing neighbours and residents in the area to try and establish a motive for the alleged murder.

Investigators were working to obtain security camera footage from the building, while forensic officers continued to dust the apartment for finger prints and gather bags of evidence.

Two cars were also towed from the apartment’s car park last night.

Both Mr Luo and Ms Ouyang are believed to be in their 30s.

The crime scene is across the road from Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School.

Parents and neighbours who became aware of the death on Wednesday night or Thursday morning said they were “devastated”.

“It’s such a good neighbourhood, we’ve been here for six years and this kind of has never happened,” said Claire Kim.

“I was quite shocked to hear about the news.”

