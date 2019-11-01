News Tasmania, NSW fires
Tasmania, NSW fires

Several shacks in Tasmania’s remote Central Highland are under threat from an out-of-control bushfire which has sparked an emergency warning.

The blaze in rough terrain near Black Snake Creek west of Lake Crescent was on Thursday night one of nearly 20 active fires across the state.

Nearby shacks, which have been checked by authorities, are believed to be vacant.

Efforts to fight the fire have been hampered by strong winds which are forecast to continue on Friday, when temperatures are again tipped to peak in the 30s.

Two blazes remain uncontrolled north of Hobart at Elderslie and Glenfern but they aren’t posing an immediate threat to communities.

That could quickly change, with the region’s Derwent Valley and Hobart’s east expected to reach a severe fire danger on Friday.

A total fire ban remains in place for the state’s south on Friday, before a cold front and rain are tipped at the weekend.

