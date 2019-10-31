More than 30 Qantas planes will be grounded this week as the airline steps up checks of its Boeing 737 aircraft.

The plan for urgent checks of the fleet comes after the discovery of cracks were found on one Qantas aircraft during a maintenance check.

AIrlines had been ordered to check 737s that had flown more than 30,000 times following concerns over structural cracks in the “pickle fork” of that model – a part that attaches the plane’s fuselage, or body, to the wing structure.

Qantas said none of the planes in its fleet had travelled that many times. But it has discovered cracks on one jet that was undergoing routine repairs.

The latest Boeing issue surfaced while the newer 737 MAX model is grounded globally following two deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

On Wednesday, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg faced a dressing down during an appearance in the US Congress where he had been called to answer questions about the 737 Max planes.

During the emotional appearance, he was questioned about his pay and whether he’d paid compensation to victims, while facing accusations of putting passengers into “flying coffins”.

Intense moment: As Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg leaves the room, Nadia Milleron, mother of Samya Stumo, a victim of the Ethiopia crash, says: "Mr. Muilenburg, turn and look at people when you say you're sorry." He turns around, looks her in the eye, and says "I'm sorry." — Natalie Kitroeff (@Nataliekitro) October 29, 2019

On October 2, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had told airlines they had seven days to check all 737s with more than 30,000 take-off and landing cycles.

Jets with between 22,600 to 29,999 cycles were to be inspected within the next 1000 flights. A week later, the FAA confirmed 38 planes linked to the cracking issues had been grounded worldwide – but it would not provide further detail.

It’s now been confirmed that Qantas has discovered cracks in a plane that had racked up about 26,700 cycles.

Southwest Airlines in the US has also found cracks in a plane that had flown about 28,500 times, sources told the Reuters news service late on Wednesday.

A Qantas spokesman told AAP the airline would inspect 33 planes with more than 22,600 cycles by the end of this week.

Playing down safety concerns, the airline told the ABC that there were no immediate risks for passengers.

“Qantas would never operate an aircraft unless it was completely safe to do so,” the statement said.

“Detailed analysis by Boeing shows that even when a crack is present, it does not immediately compromise the safety of the aircraft, as indicated by the timeframe given by regulators to perform the checks.”

Repairing the cracks requires grounding the airplane, with remedial work costing an estimated $400,000 per aircraft, according to aviation consultancy IBA.

Virgin Australia said it had already inspected all 19 of its 737 NGs with more than 22,600 cycles and did not find any cracks.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission last week, Boeing said all 737 NGs with more than 30,000 flight cycles and about one-third of planes with over 22,600 flight cycles had been inspected for pickle fork cracks.

The manufacturer said additional assessments were underway to determine the cause and potential implications for planes with fewer than 22,600 cycles.

“Depending on the results of these assessments, additional inspections or repairs may be required,” Boeing said.