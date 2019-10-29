News Lucky escape: Sinkhole swallows city bus

Lucky escape: Sinkhole swallows city bus

Police at the scene of the sinkhole. Photo: Twitter
The front of a bus is up in the air after a sinkhole opened under it during rush hour in the US city of Pittsburgh.

The Port Authority of Allegheny County says the lone passenger on board is being treated for minor injuries.

The agency tweeted the bus was at a red light when the street gave way and the rear half plunged into the hole.

A photo shows the front of the bus pitched into the air and the front wheels of a car that was behind it dangling over the sinkhole’s edge.

Officials are waiting for a tow truck to remove the bus.

