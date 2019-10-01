An activist has been shot in the chest as police fired live rounds to disperse protesters on the streets of Hong Kong, as ongoing tensions escalated on the same day China celebrated its national day.

Footage shared to social media by protesters on Tuesday shows a young man on the ground, bleeding from his upper body as he is surrounded by military men in gas masks.

“Send me to hospital. My chest is hurting,” the man can be heard saying, according to local media translation.

A journalist then tries to calm him, saying “You’re getting too worked up. Your chest is bleeding.”

Later images show the male, reportedly a fifth-form high school student from Tsuen Wan, inside an ambulance.

The Pray for Hong Kong Twitter feed reported that police performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him before he regained consciousness and was taken to hospital.

He is reportedly in a critical condition after his left lung was damaged by the shot.

In a day of violence that marred the Communist Party of China’s 70th anniversary celebrations, at least 15 people were taken to hospital for treatment, with 12 said to be in a stable condition.

The entire Tsuen Wan subway line was shut as more than 20 MTR (mass transit railway) subway stations were closed.

Video also shows structures on fire and riot police chasing groups of protesters.

Hong Kong Free Press is reporting that journalists were also arrested and “manhandled” by police trying to shut down their work.

Confronting footage also appears to show authorities dragging a protester who lays on his stomach with his hands cuffed behind his back.

Riot police fired multiple rounds of tear gas in at least four locations across the semi-autonomous Chinese territory as protesters engaged in cat-and-mouse clashes that turned streets into battlefields.

Dozens of police officers formed a security cordon, backed by a water cannon truck, to prevent protesters from advancing to Beijing’s liaison office.

Organisers said at least 100,000 people marched along a broad city thoroughfare in defiance of a police ban, chanting anti-China slogans and some carrying Chinese flags defaced with a black cross. Police didn’t provide an estimate of the turnout.

The protests began in early June over a now-shelved extradition bill that activists say was an example of how Hong Kong’s freedoms and citizen rights are being eroded.

The movement has since snowballed into an anti-Chinese campaign with demands for direct elections for the city’s leaders and police accountability.

Amid a tight security clampdown, thousands of others engaged in stand-offs with police in multiple rallies on Tuesday in the city.

Riot police repeatedly fired tear gas in the Wong Tai Sin, Sha Tin, Tsuen Wan and Tuen Mun areas as protesters hurled gasoline bombs, bricks and other objects in their direction.

The tear gas mostly didn’t deter protesters, who used umbrellas as shields and threw tear gas canisters back at police. Police said protesters used corrosive fluid in Tuen Mun, injuring officers and some reporters.

In Wong Tai Sin, a gasoline bomb that protesters hurled at police exploded near motorcycles parked along a pavement, creating a large blaze that was put out by firefighters.

Some protesters placed an emergency water hose down a subway station to try to flood it.

“Today we are out to tell the Communist Party that Hong Kong people have nothing to celebrate,” said activist Lee Cheuk-yan as he led the downtown march.

“We are mourning that in 70 years of Communist Party rule, the democratic rights of people in Hong Kong and China are being denied. We will continue to fight.”

Many shopping malls across Hong Kong were also shut amid fears of chaos.

