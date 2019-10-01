The baby girl born after a pregnant woman fell from a moving car has been named Helena, after the mum who never had a chance to hold her daughter.

Close family have revealed their touching tribute to Helena Broadbent, 32, as they sought a way to keep alive the dedicated mother’s memory.

Paul Broadbent said his sister “meant the world to her family” especially her two young daughters Sophie, 2, and Bella – who turned one the day after the shocking death.

“Helena would be one of the most caring and selfless mothers anyone could meet,” Mr Broadbent told The New Daily.

“Her girls were her life. She was so looking forward to Bella’s first birthday.”

Ms Broadbent grew up in Meadow Heights and became a childcare worker after completing VCE at Buckley Park Secondary College.

“She loved all kids, especially hers, which shows through her former work at a daycare centre,” Mr Broadbent said.

Tiny baby Helena Zoe – sharing her mother’s first and middle names – was born almost four months premature by emergency caesarean on Saturday after the shocking incident in the Melbourne suburb of Keilor Downs.

Floral tributes laid in Keilor Downs for 32 y/o mother Helena Broadbent who died on Sat after falling from a moving car. 35 y/o William Wilson charged over her death, he’s due in court this Wed. Trying to get an update on baby’s condition, last known was critical. @abcmelbourne pic.twitter.com/rbr2Lq6SuA — Zalika Rizmal (@Zalika_R) September 29, 2019

Police believe Ms Broadbent fell from the back seat of a car as it rounded a corner, following a fight with a man who has since been charged by Major Collision detectives.

She was taken to hospital as police probed the unusual accident scene and questioned neighbours, but succumbed to her injuries on Saturday night.

Baby Helena is receiving round-the-clock care as she remains in a critical condition in hospital, while the older girls are being cared for by their grandmother. The family said doctors were hopeful the baby’s condition was improving.

Friends are rallying around the Broadbent family, with a fundraiser launched to help raise money for the care of three little girls left without their mother.

Close friend Katie Gray said that while she could not take away the “heartbreaking void” the family would “feel for a lifetime”, she hoped to help take away some of the likely financial burden.

“The loss of Helena has devastated her family, her friends and left her three little babies without their mother, who was a caring, loving and devoted mum,” Ms Gray said.

“All donations will go to Helena’s family to assist with medical bills, funeral costs and raising her babies.”

The Broadbent family thanked the community for its love and support.

