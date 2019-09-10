The early arrival of snake season this year has left some medical authorities concerned we aren’t treating potentially fatal bites properly.

With a heat spike in many states heralding an early snake season, we should expect to see more snake bites, Australian Reptile Park supervisor Jake Meney said.

“If they are moving around, people will encounter them and we could see an increase in bites this year.” Mr Meney told The New Daily.

Each year thousands of people are treated for a snake bite, though only a hundred of those will be serious, Mr Meney said.

“It’s probably between 1500 and 2000, but each of those isn’t necessarily a dangerous bite, because each year 300 people receive anti-venom,” he said.

So far this year there has been just one snake-related death, to an unknown species in Western Australia. Last year was unusually high, with six people dying after being bitten by a snake.

Anti-venom questioned

Two coronial investigations into last years deaths raised serious questions over exactly how much anti-venom doctors should administer to snake bite victims.

For years the standard medical advice has been that one vial of anti-venom was enough to neutralise all the venom a person had in their body.

This is now being disputed, with University of Adelaide School of Medicine associate professor Peter Mirtschin saying that in rare cases, people should be given more.

“People have had this opinion that the one-vial strategy is correct and it is in the most number of cases,” Professor Mirtschin told The New Daily.

“It’ll work for 85 per cent of cases, but the remaining 15 per cent will be extreme bites and they’ll require more than one vial.”

While stressing the studies that have shown that one vial will work, he said clinicians should treat the bites on a case-by-case basis.

“In essence, snakes don’t all give the same amount of venom,” he said.

“You get big snakes and small snakes, you get ones that hang on. In those cases, you’ll get a lot of venom.

But it’s not always as simple as testing how much venom is in the system.

In fact, sometimes this can be a fatal mistake.

A patient described by investigators only as Mrs Z, a 70-year-old woman from Melton in Victoria, was treated with three vials of anti-venom in 2015 after being bitten while sleeping in her bed. She died just 24 hours after the attack.

“They thought she had enough, however some venom toxins may not be detected by the tests. So your test is saying nothing but there is something there,” Professor Mirtschin said.

“What we say is you need to look at the circumstances – there’s no way we can measure how much venom the patients received.”

Varied symptoms

Professional snake catcher Stuart McKenzie, owner of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, said the symptoms from a snake bite varied from species to species.

“Typical snake bite symptoms include swelling, pain, redness and bruising in the initial area,” Mr McKenzie said.

“Some people lose feeling in their face, lose their eyesight and sometimes their heart rate goes up and they start feeling dizzy.”

Mr McKenzie said some venoms were coagulant and caused blood clots, while other venoms were anti-coagulant, preventing blood clots and causing internal bleeding.

Other venoms can be neurotoxic, which causes paralysis or weakness in the limbs.

“It all depends on which species of snake,” he said.

“For example, the toxicity of the venom in eastern brown snakes, considered the second most toxic in the world, can cause kidney failure, muscle weakness, respiratory failure and basic paralysis.”

He said first aid should be administered and ambulance called straight away in the event of a snake bite.

“If you’re 95 per cent sure you were bitten by a (non-venomous) carpet python, you should still call an ambulance,” he said.

“If you’re wrong then that could be your life over.”