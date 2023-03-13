New Zealand New Zealand to lift state of emergency after Gabrielle
New Zealand to lift state of emergency after Gabrielle

Cyclone Gabrielle
Thousands of New Zealanders were left without power in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo: AAP/NZ Police
New Zealand is preparing to move out of a state of emergency as the country starts to recover from damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The country was put into a state of emergency in early February as Gabrielle caused floods and landslides across the North Island and left 11 people dead.

Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty said on Monday areas worst hit would move into a transition period which would allow the central government to continue to provide support and resources to the worst-hit areas.

“While significant progress has been made in restoring power and telecommunications, and ensuring everyone reported as uncontactable is accounted for, there are still major and ongoing impacts in these regions,” he said.

– AAP

Cyclone Gabrielle New Zealand

