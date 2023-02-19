Live

New Zealand has recorded two new deaths from Cyclone Gabrielle as the death toll climbs to at least 11.

Thousands remain uncontactable due to severed communications links and power outages, with rescue and recovery teams hard at work visiting properties to account for people.

Police reported two deaths on Sunday morning, both in the hardest-hit Hawkes Bay region.

An investigation is ongoing into a death in Crownthorpe, outside Hastings, reported on Saturday night, while police confirmed a death in the Napier suburb of Onekawa, which occurred on Thursday.

In both circumstances, police believe the deaths were related to Gabrielle, New Zealand’s worst storm this century.

Hawkes Bay’s growing toll

Of the 11 people confirmed dead to date, eight were from Hawkes Bay.

Two are volunteer firefighters who died attending a house in Muriwai, in Auckland’s west, while another died in floodwaters in Te Karaka, north of Gisborne.

About 1500 people, most of them from Hawkes Bay, are staying in refuges.

On Saturday, police said 5608 reports of uncontactable people had been lodged, with 1196 people registering their safety.

Grave fears are held for a small number of people.

Cyclone Gabrielle formed in the Coral Sea on February 6, passing directly over Norfolk Island as a category-two tropical cyclone and keeping its ferocity as it reached New Zealand.

An entire summer’s worth of rain

Severe gales of up to 160km/h and 48-hour rainfall equivalent to a whole summer in many areas have brought widespread destruction.

In the week since, authorities have raced to restore power and communication lines, roads and visit properties in flooded or cut-off areas.

More than 62,000 households remain without power – including 40,000 in Hawkes Bay – down from the peak of more than 225,000.

Union Group chief executive Ken Sutherland said he expected Napier to have its power restored by Tuesday but regional areas might have to wait “weeks”.

“There is quite extensive damage. You’ve got trees in lines, you’ve got flooding, you’ve got access issues, so this is a long game,” Mr Sutherland said, according to news outlet Stuff.

-AAP