New Zealand Cyclone death toll rises as NZ grapples with Gabrielle’s immense damage
Updated:
Live

Cyclone death toll rises as NZ grapples with Gabrielle’s immense damage

A battered caravan rests where the raging torrent left it as Cyclone Gabrielle pounded Hawkes Bay. Photo: AAP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

New Zealand has recorded two new deaths from Cyclone Gabrielle as the death toll climbs to at least 11.

Thousands remain uncontactable due to severed communications links and power outages, with rescue and recovery teams hard at work visiting properties to account for people.

Police reported two deaths on Sunday morning, both in the hardest-hit Hawkes Bay region.

An investigation is ongoing into a death in Crownthorpe, outside Hastings, reported on Saturday night, while police confirmed a death in the Napier suburb of Onekawa, which occurred on Thursday.

In both circumstances, police believe the deaths were related to Gabrielle, New Zealand’s worst storm this century.

Hawkes Bay’s growing toll

Of the 11 people confirmed dead to date, eight were from Hawkes Bay.

Two are volunteer firefighters who died attending a house in Muriwai, in Auckland’s west, while another died in floodwaters in Te Karaka, north of Gisborne.

About 1500 people, most of them from Hawkes Bay, are staying in refuges.

On Saturday, police said 5608 reports of uncontactable people had been lodged, with 1196 people registering their safety.

Smashed by Cyclone Gabrielle, this car lies half-buried in the debris of what was once a North Island home. Photo: AAP

Grave fears are held for a small number of people.

Cyclone Gabrielle formed in the Coral Sea on February 6, passing directly over Norfolk Island as a category-two tropical cyclone and keeping its ferocity as it reached New Zealand.

An entire summer’s worth of rain

Severe gales of up to 160km/h and 48-hour rainfall equivalent to a whole summer in many areas have brought widespread destruction.

In the week since, authorities have raced to restore power and communication lines, roads and visit properties in flooded or cut-off areas.

NZ cyclone
Australia has sent an expert disaster team to NZ to help with Gabrielle’s aftermath. Photo: AAP

More than 62,000 households remain without power – including 40,000 in Hawkes Bay – down from the peak of more than 225,000.

Union Group chief executive Ken Sutherland said he expected Napier to have its power restored by Tuesday but regional areas might have to wait “weeks”.

“There is quite extensive damage. You’ve got trees in lines, you’ve got flooding, you’ve got access issues, so this is a long game,” Mr Sutherland said, according to news outlet Stuff.

-AAP

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

Last King of the Cross
After Chopper and Underbelly , Last King of the Cross revisits crime’s wild side
Penthouse photo scandal heightens NSW Coalition woes as election looms
Wild storm slams Sydney as the heat builds in the west
Exposure to traffic pollution proven to impair brain function
Higgins hits out after diary notes leaked to the media
fashion
Kirstie Clements: Study fashion? Why bother now that luxe labels value celebrity over skill