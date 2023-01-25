Hundreds pack parliament to see off Ardern

Live

Jacinda Ardern has been mobbed with well-wishers at parliament on the final day as New Zealand Prime Minister.

Hundreds of people, including Labour MPs, government staff and everyday Kiwis packed the forecourt of Parliament House on Wednesday morning.

Several MPs and Ministers were seen wiping away tears as Ms Ardern made her way from the Executive Building – known as the Beehive – into the back of her car.

Ms Ardern is taking the short trip across Wellington to Government House, where she will resign her commission as Prime Minister.

The Labour leader announced her surprise resignation last Thursday.

In days since, Chris Hipkins has been picked by the party as her successor as Labour leader, and therefore, prime minister.

Mr Hipkins – and new deputy prime minister Carmel Sepuloni – will be sworn into their office following Ms Ardern’s resignation, and host his first cabinet meeting later on Wednesday.

– AAP