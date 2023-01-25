New Zealand Hundreds pack parliament to see off Ardern
Live

Hundreds pack parliament to see off Ardern

Ardern
Hundreds of well-wishers turned out to see Jacinda Ardern before she resigned as prime minister. Photo: AAP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Jacinda Ardern has been mobbed with well-wishers at parliament on the final day as New Zealand Prime Minister.

Hundreds of people, including Labour MPs, government staff and everyday Kiwis packed the forecourt of Parliament House on Wednesday morning.

Several MPs and Ministers were seen wiping away tears as Ms Ardern made her way from the Executive Building – known as the Beehive – into the back of her car.

Ms Ardern is taking the short trip across Wellington to Government House, where she will resign her commission as Prime Minister.

The Labour leader announced her surprise resignation last Thursday.

In days since, Chris Hipkins has been picked by the party as her successor as Labour leader, and therefore, prime minister.

Mr Hipkins – and new deputy prime minister Carmel Sepuloni – will be sworn into their office following Ms Ardern’s resignation, and host his first cabinet meeting later on Wednesday.

– AAP

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

airlines
Airlines rolled the dice in December, and consumers walked with their wallets
Magistrate approves extradition for murder suspect in Toyah Cordingley case
property prices
‘Green shoots’: Housing market outlook improves, despite further falls in property prices
Problem-solver Stefanos Tsitsipas charges into Australian Open semi-final
pamela anderson
Baywatch star Pamela Anderson drops shock revelations in memoir and Netflix doco
spokescandy
M&M’s shelve ‘spokescandy’ mascots after conservative backlash