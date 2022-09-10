Live

As many as five people may be dead after a collision with a whale off the New Zealand coast capsized a fishing charter boat off the southern island’s coast.

Two bodies have been recovered so far while another three people are missing, with hope fading they will be found alive.

Craig Mackle, mayor the vessel’s home port of Kaikoura, said 11 people had been aboard and that six had been safely brought back to shore.

He said the boat was a fishing charter vessel and the passengers would likely have been fishing for cod, grouper and other species.

The water was “bloody cold”, he said, and the outcome for anybody who had fallen overboard was not likely to be good.

Expecting the worst

Locals were busy helping out with rescue efforts but the mood in the town was “sombre” as they awaited more news of those who were missing.

Mackle said the water was dead calm and the assumption was that the whale had surfaced from beneath the boat and flipped it.

Police said they were responding to an incident in which a boat had reportedly capsized and they had closed off a boat ramp from public use. They did not immediately provide further details.

Kaikoura is a popular whale-watching destination. The sea floor drops away precipitously from the coast, making for deep waters close to the shore.

A number of businesses offer boat trips or helicopter rides so tourists can see whales, dolphins and other sea creatures up close.

-AAP