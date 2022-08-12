New Zealand NZ rescuers scramble to save dolphins
Live

NZ rescuers scramble to save dolphins

Waiheke dolphins
New Zealand has the highest stranding rate for dolphins and whales in the world. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Rescuers in New Zealand are trying to save 10 dolphins stranded on a remote beach, soaking them with buckets of water until the tide comes in to hopefully take them back out to sea.

The 10 common dolphins, including one calf, were stranded at Whakanewha Bay on Waiheke Island, off the city of Auckland, the Department of Conservation (DOC) said in a Facebook post.

Volunteers were at the beach, bringing buckets of water to where the dolphins were stranded to keep them wet, the Stuff media outlet reported.

The DOC and Project Jonah, which specialises in rescuing stranded whales and dolphins, said their staff and equipment were on the way to help with the rescue.

The small island of Waiheke is about 40 minutes by ferry from Auckland, and is home to about 10,000 people.

New Zealand has the highest stranding rate for dolphins and whales in the world, with hundreds getting beached on its shores every year.

– AAP

Follow Us

Live News
US Justice Department seeks to unseal Trump search warrant amid intense public interest
perseid meteor shower
Skies promise a spectacular double display for stargazers
Langya
Novel Langya virus infects dozens in China … should we be worried?
Nick Kyrgios
Celebrate the on-court showmanship as Nick Kyrgios finally displays champion qualities
royal commission
Royal commission takes aim at Morrison government over ‘dereliction of duty’
Consumer confidence takes a dive as rising interest rates and high inflation weigh on sentiment