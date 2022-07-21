New Zealand Flights cancelled amid New Zealand storm
Flights cancelled amid New Zealand storm

nz airport
Air New Zealand confirmed the hold on flights due to bad weather. Photo: AAP
All flights in and out of Wellington Airport have been cancelled until further notice as the New Zealand capital endures a savage storm.

A roaring southerly wind is battering the city, with gusts of over 150kmph measured at nearby Baring Head.

Some coastal roads have been closed and emergency services are warning of storm surges as the weather worsens into the afternoon and evening, with seven metre swells forecast.

As of noon, the temperature in Wellington was 6.5 degrees, though weather forecasters MetService have predicted possible snow in local hills.

Air New Zealand and Wellington Airport have confirmed the flight hold, with an airport spokesman saying “high winds are making it unsafe for baggage handlers to operate”.

In Wellington harbour, ‘Feronia’, a Cook Strait ferry, has been circling as it is too difficult to dock in the high winds.

Other sailings across the treacherous stretch of water have been cancelled today.

– AAP

