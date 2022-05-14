New Zealand NZ’s Jacinda Ardern, husband Clarke and little Neve battling COVID in home isolation
Live

NZ’s Jacinda Ardern, husband Clarke and little Neve battling COVID in home isolation

New Zealand Omicron
Masked, jabbed and boosted, Jacinda Ardern, and her family couldn't keep the virus at bay. Photo: Getty Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern, who instituted some of the world’s strictest measures to defeat the coronavirus, has tested positive for coronavirus.

She has been in isolation since May 8 after her fiance Clarke Gayford contracted the virus. Their daughter Neve, 3, tested positive on Wednesday, she said in an Instagram post on Saturday.

Ardern will miss what is arguably her government’s biggest week in parliament, with its emissions reduction plan due to be unveiled on Monday and budget to be released on Thursday.

“This is a milestone week for the government and I’m gutted I can’t be there for it,” Ardern said.

“Our emissions reduction plan sets the path to achieve our carbon zero goal and the budget addresses the long-term future and security of New Zealand’s health system.

“But as I said earlier in the week isolating with COVID-19 is a very Kiwi experience this year and my family is no different.”

Ardern is due to give Harvard University’s Commencement speech on May 26.

Ardern said at this stage her travel arrangements to the US were unaffected.

New Zealand’s COVID-19 rules mean Ardern must isolate at home until May 21.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

living standards
Scott Morrison faces a storm of anger as latest data reveals standard of living is nosediving
queen public windsor horse
Beaming Queen shrugs off health fears in surprise public appearance
liano
Real Housewives of Parliament House: Labor meme sparks fury from reality star Gina Liano
Elon Musk twitter
Elon Musk puts $64bn Twitter deal on hold
Online-only travel agent BYOjet has come under fire for being unresponsive.
Travellers slam online travel agents as pandemic flight credits remain elusive two years on
Videos: Passenger lands plane
Top videos: Passenger executes textbook landing after plane’s pilot falls ill