Jacinda Ardern isolating at home after COVID exposure

Jacinda Ardern is fully vaccinated and expects to be back at the office in a few days.Photo: Getty Photo: Getty
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is self-isolation until Tuesday after being in close contact of a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

The exposure took place on January 22 during a flight to Auckland from the town of Kerikeri, the government said in a statement on Saturday, adding that the result of whole genome sequencing was expected the following day.

That would show if the infection was caused by the Omicron variant of coronavirus, it said.

Ardern, who is asymptomatic, is feeling well, the statement added.

She will be tested on Sunday and is in isolation in line with her own health ministry’s directives.

The Governor-General and members of her staff, who were also on board the flight, are following the same isolation procedure.

