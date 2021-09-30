New Zealand Missing family, including three young kids, found after three weeks
The family had not been seen in nearly three weeks, and police scaled back the search for them last week. Photo: Facebook/NZ Police
Four members of a New Zealand family have been found, three weeks after they were last spotted.

Tom Phillips and his three children Jayda, 8, Maverick, 6, and Ember, 5, have been located safe and well, according to New Zealand police.

They were last seen in Marokopa, a remote stretch of North Island’s west coast on September 11.

A vast rescue effort began the day after, when the Phillips’ car was found on a nearby beach during a poor spell of weather.

Police suspended the search last week after a 12-day operation failed to locate the four.

NZ police will give further information on the family later on Thursday afternoon.

-AAP

New Zealand
