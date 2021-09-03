Police shoot man in frightening supermarket incident in NZ

Live

A man has been shot and killed and shoppers reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries in a horrific incident in a shopping centre in New Zealand.

NZ Police say they shot and killed a man who had injured multiple people in a supermarket in the Auckland suburb of New Lynn.

On Friday afternoon, video emerged of people fleeing a Countdown supermarket in New Lynn, in the city’s south-west.

Police said a man entered the supermarket in the LynnMall centre and injured multiple people.

Five ambulances and three rapid response units were rushed to the scene according to a local ambulance service.

St Johns ambulance told Reuters five people were wounded at the scene.

Three of the victims were in critical condition while the other two were in a serious or moderate condition.

Police on the scene found and shot the man, who died at the scene.

They described the incident as “still unfolding”.

One man told NZ’s 1 NEWS he was alerted to the incident by a phone call from his wife, who works at the supermarket.

She described scenes of chaos, and hearing loud bangs.

“It was chaos – absolute chaos. So many bangings, like food was down, cans was dropping on the floor, so much noise. All she said to me was someone got stabbed,” he said.

He said she was safe, but understandably shaken.

Local media is also reporting another person has been shot, while four people have been taken to Auckland City Hospital’s emergency department.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is being briefed on the incident.

