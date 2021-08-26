New Zealand All 13 NZ volcano accused plead not guilty
All 13 NZ volcano accused plead not guilty

All 13 parties charged over the deadly White Island volcanic eruption in NZ have pleaded not guilty. Photo: Twitter/Michael Schade
All 13 parties accused of health and safety breaches prior to the deadly White Island volcanic eruption in New Zealand have pleaded not guilty to their charges.

On Thursday, Auckland district court judge Evangelos Thomas issued a minute confirming the pleas from the various organisations.

Those charged include the owners of the offshore volcano, the Buttle family, tour groups and government agencies.

If found guilty, the organisations and individuals could be liable for millions of dollars worth of fines.

The Whakaari/White Island volcano erupted in December 2019 with 47 people on the island.

There were 22 deaths, including many Australians.

The matter will reappear in court next month, though Justice Thomas has previously warned the complexity of the charges make a trial many months away.

A coronial inquiry into the deaths is ongoing.

-AAP

White Island
