Updated:

Families and loved ones embrace after landing in Wellington on the first day of the trans-Tasman bubble. Photo: Getty
Tearful hugs and tight squeezes dominated airports in New Zealand and Australia on Monday, when families were finally reunited as the trans-Tasman travel bubble opened.

To get a glimpse of these beautiful moments, click through our gallery below:

New Zealand Travel
