NZ mosque shooter shuns judicial review hearing
Updated:

NZ mosque shooter shuns judicial review hearing

brenton tarrant
Tarrant had requested the hearing but failed to dial in from his maximum security jail.
A New Zealand High Court hearing requested by Christchurch mosques terrorist Brenton Tarrant has not proceeded.

Australian-raised Tarrant had requested a judicial review into his prison conditions and into the NZ government’s designation of him as a “terrorist entity”.

However, he didn’t dial into the hearing.

Tarrant is serving a term of life imprisonment without parole, and the review would not have had any bearing on his sentence.

Further details on the adjourned hearing will be publishable later on Thursday, following a minute from High Court Justice Venning.

The hearing was scheduled for the first week of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Rosemary Omar, whose son Tariq was murdered by Tarrant at Al Noor Mosque, told Radio NZ the timing was hurtful and probably part of a “cat and mouse” game.

The 30-year-old was in August convicted of 51 counts of murder for his atrocity, committed on March 15 2019.

Tarrant was set to represent himself in the hearing via phone from Paremoremo Prison in Auckland.

-AAP

Brenton Tarrant
