New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Auckland will be put into a seven-day lockdown from Sunday after a coronavirus community case of unknown origin was recorded.

The rest of New Zealand will be put into level two restrictions that limit public gatherings, among others, she told a news conference on Saturday.

In mid-February, Auckland’s nearly two million residents were plunged into a snap three-day lockdown after a family of three were diagnosed with the more transmissible UK variant of COVID-19.

For the rest of the country it will be Level 2 restrictions which restrict public gatherings and impose a series of other prohibitions.

Speaking to reporters, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the latest patient had been coping with symptoms for a number of days, raising the fear that others might have contracted the virus by means of casual contact.

“Based on this, we are in the unfortunate but necessary position to protect Aucklanders again,” Ms Ardern said.

The Ministry of Health said the case, which it has dubbed ‘Case M’, is an older sibling of a student at Papatoetoe High School, which medical investigators made the focus of several earlier cases, including those that prompted the last lockdown.

-with AAP