New Zealand will start vaccinating people against the coronavirus next week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

The country’s frontline border workers will start receiving jabs of the Pfizer vaccine next Saturday (February 20), after it arrived in New Zealand ahead of schedule.

Ms Ardern made the announcement on Friday morning, saying it would take up to three weeks for all 12,000 frontline workers to receive the vaccine. After that, their family members will be next in line.

“Healthcare and essential workers and those most at risk from COVID-19 will follow in quarter two, before vaccination of the wider population in the second half of the year,” Ms Ardern said.

She said it would take all of 2021 for the full vaccination program to be completed.

“This will be New Zealand’s largest-ever vaccination campaign,” she said.

Pressure has mounted on Ms Ardern in recent weeks to start the rollout so that the five million New Zealanders can take advantage of the country’s rare position of having virtually eliminated the virus.

“Last year we indicated the vaccine would arrive in quarter two, and earlier this year we updated that to quarter one,” she said.

“It’s pleasing to be receiving doses this early in quarter one.”

Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration has also approved the Pfizer vaccine. A decision on the AstraZeneca jab is expected within weeks.

In Melbourne on Friday, on a visit to the laboratories of biotech company CSL, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he would not pre-empt the TGA’s decision.

“My message today is very simple – our vaccination program is on track, it is safe, it is being produced by Australians to keep Australian safe,” he said.

CSL will produce more than a million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine each week. Bottling of it is planned to start on Monday.

Mr Morrison denied that starting the national program of jabs earlier – with high-risk front-line workers such as those in hotel quarantine – might have avoided the Holiday Inn outbreak that sent Victoria into a snap five-day lockdown on Friday.

“I think it is unrealistic to think that any quarantine program, wherever it is run, has some sort of 100 per cent fail safe,” he said ahead of the announcement of the statewide lockdown.

“We have had breaches before and we’ve got on top of them quickly. That is my belief in what will happen here in Victoria.”

Australia’s coronavirus vaccination program is due to begin with Pfizer jabs in late February. The AstraZeneca vaccines, if approved, will start being used from late March.