WorkSafe New Zealand has filed charges against 13 parties over the White Island volcano tragedy in December last year.

The volcano erupted on December 9, when 47 people were on the island. Twenty-two of them died, including 17 Australians.

WorkSafe NZ said those charged could not be identified as they had the right to seek a suppression order on their names at their first court appearance on December 15.

Ten parties face charges which carry a maximum fine of $NZ1.5 million ($1.4 million) under New Zealand’s Health and Safety at Work Act.

“There are three individuals charged under section 44 of the act which requires directors, or individuals with significant influence of a company to exercise due diligence that the company is meeting its health and safety obligations under the act,” the statement said.

“Each charge carries a maximum fine of $NZ300,000.”

A preliminary hearing for the charges will be held on December 15 in the Auckland District Court.

“WorkSafe did not investigate the rescue and recovery of victims following the eruption,” the statement said.

“On those matters, no enforcement action has been taken. Those actions may be the subject of other proceedings, such as coronial inquest.”