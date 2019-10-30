Anthony Albanese appeals to Australia’s ‘unsettled’ workers

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has taken his first steps towards rebuilding Labor’s policy platform after the party’s bruising election loss.

In a speech given to the Committee for Economic Development of Australia, Mr Albanese announced Labor would set up an independent government advisor called Jobs and Skills Australia if it won the next election.

Creating jobs and preparing Australians for the future was the heart of Labor’s mission, he said.

But rapid technological change is “leaving many workers unsettled”, and the country’s vocational and education system is failing to equip workers with the skills needed to thrive in today’s economy.

Addressing that skills mismatch would be one of Jobs and Skills Australia’s major responsibilities, Mr Albanese said.

As would undertaking workforce and skills analysis; reviewing the adequacy of Australia’s training and vocational system; and preparing specific plans for regional areas, young Australians, and over-55 workers.

Mr Albanese said the organisation, which would operate in a similar way to Infrastructure Australia, would “work with business and unions to harness insights from industry to ensure that training is meeting not just today’s needs but to anticipate how work is changing”.

Employment Minister Michaelia Cash downplayed Mr Albanese’s plans as “the recreation of the already existing Skills Commission and merely renaming it Jobs and Skills Australia”.

But Jim Stanford, an economist and director of the Centre for Future Work, said Mr Albanese’s proposal “pushed the envelope considerably”.

He told The New Daily that Jobs and Skills Australia’s broad mandate, collaborative approach and focus on data-driven insights helped distinguish it from previous Liberal Party initiatives.

“The idea of a multi-partite partnership to examine skills needs and guide government interventions is timely and effective,” Dr Stanford told The New Daily, referring to Mr Albanese’s plans to bring together business leaders, unions, education providers and governments.

“This model is proven [in Europe], and I think it would add a lot in Australia,” he said.

“And I’m also encouraged by the mandate of this agency to undertake collection of high-quality, labour market information, [because] one of the challenges for course providers and young workers thinking about what to take is a lack of reliable information.”

Workers needed more help in identifying the skills required to advance their careers, as well as which industries needed more workers, Dr Stanford said.

The Department of Employment, Skills, Small and Family Business currently provides five-year labour market projections, but Dr Stanford said these were “very rudimentary”.

“We need something that’s more timely, more granular and more reliable,” Dr Stanford said.

“So I would say the labour market information function of [Jobs and Skills Australia] would be very important.”

Dr Stanford warned, however, that Mr Albanese’s proposal would amount to nothing if not also accompanied by strong jobs creation, adequate stakeholder buy-in, and the strengthening of TAFE.

“The decision to defund what were once world-class, stable, reliable public colleges – the TAFEs – and use public money to fund fly-by-night private operators, who predictably got caught in all kinds of scams and rorts – that whole approach has laid waste to our vocational training infrastructure,” Dr Stanford said.

“And the TAFEs absolutely have to be rebuilt and quickly … because right now nobody has confidence, and that inhibits students from taking the time and money to learn a trade, and it makes employers reluctant to trust the value of the certificate.”

Mr Albanese’s proposal comes after several reports shone a light on the skills mismatch plaguing Australia’s labour market.

A recent Australian Industry Group survey found three quarters of businesses cannot find the skilled workers they need.

And an EY report revealed employers were forecasting 11 per cent jobs to become redundant over the next three years.

Dr Juliet Andrews, the author of that report and EY’s Partner of People Advisory Services, told The New Daily that any initiative aiming to address Australia’s skills mismatch would need to do more than match education and training to skill demand to be a success.

Dr Andrews said it would also need to “provide incentives to workers to continue to train across working life”, offer increased support to those in at-risk jobs, and educate and engage Australians on the “changing landscape of work”.

“Our research highlighted time and cost as the two most significant barriers to workers participation in learning and development,” she added.