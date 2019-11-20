Employers can afford to boost the superannuation guarantee to 12 per cent as planned by 2025 as well as boosting wage rises from current rock-bottom levels, according to new research.

Since 2013, when the economy was recovering from the global financial crisis, wages growth halved from an average of 4 per cent to 2 per cent.

At the same time the super guarantee (SG) climbed from 9 per cent to 9.5 per cent, where it plateaued from 2015.

A number of commentators, including the Grattan Institute and Liberal Senator Andrew Bragg, have claimed increases in the SG will hold down wages.

Senator Bragg called for making super optional for low-income workers and Grattan called for an end in SG rises, saying workers have enough.

But research by Dr Jim Stanford, director of the Centre for Future Work, has found there is no connection between super increases and the level of wage increases.

In fact, slowing wages growth has given bosses a pile of money, which they are sitting on for their own use.

“Australian workers are more productive then they’ve ever been and they’re getting more productive every year,” Dr Stanford told The New Daily.

“In theory productivity is supposed to translate into higher real wages – the link has been imperfect for a long time – workers haven’t been getting their full share. Now the link is broken completely and workers are getting nothing in the form of higher real wages,” Dr Stanford said.

“That means there’s an enormous wedge of surplus profits that is sitting there that employers are absolutely capable of using to both increase wages and invest more in the retirement security of their workers.”

Critics of a boost to the SG have said it will hold down wages as employers find ways to fund their increased super bills.

“However, concrete empirical evidence to support this contention has not been provided by the leading proponents of this argument,” Dr Stanford’s research said.