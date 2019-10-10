A rise in the Superannuation Guarantee (SG) to 12 per cent of salary will deliver retirement incomes $44,300 higher for couples and $18,100 for the average single worker, new research has found.

The research, by Industry Super Australia, found that an average worker would be nearly $50,000 better off over their lifetime if the SG goes up to 12 per cent compared to claims by the Grattan Institute.

Grattan last December claimed that no SG rise was justified and if it did go to 12 per cent then resulting wage reductions and the loss of age pension payments in retirement would leave the average worker $30,000 worse off over a lifetime.

ISA found that, despite claims by Grattan, an average worker would see a reduction in prospective weekly wage rises of 30 per cent if the SG rose from the current 9.5 per cent to 12 per cent.

That would mean they would receive a 2.5 percentage rise in super payments while wages would still see an increase of 70 per cent of the total they would have received with no SG increase.

Overall that would put them ahead.