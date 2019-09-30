Money Your Super Stop lecturing us on super: treasurer
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has slammed the super industry for urging the government to reconsider one of the people appointed to a retirement income inquiry. Photo: AAP
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has demanded the superannuation industry “stop lecturing the government” ahead of an inquiry into retirement incomes.

Industry Super Australia has called on the government to reconsider the appointment of Deborah Ralston to the inquiry, because she has previously lobbied for “voluntary” super for low-income earners.

The treasurer said Ms Ralston would bring great expertise to the inquiry and had the government’s full support.

“Any time ideas are raised that goes against their vested interests they seem to complain very loudly about it,” he told Sky News on Monday.

“They should just make a submission like everyone else to this inquiry and stop lecturing the government as to who we should appoint to these panels.”

