Sunsuper chair Andrew Fraser noted Mr Reilly was the fourth chief executive of the fund in its 32-year history.

“Bernard is a vastly experienced executive. He has worked in leading roles both domestically and offshore, and brings breadth and acute strategic insight to the role of CEO of Sunsuper.

“This global experience – based in Asia and then in the United States – coupled with very strong investment and risk governance leadership credentials has given the board every confidence in Mr Reilly’s ability to lead Sunsuper at a time of industry dynamism and regulatory change,” Mr Fraser said.

“The success of Sunsuper, for which much credit goes to the outgoing CEO, Scott Hartley, has positioned the fund well for the challenges that face the industry,” Mr Fraser said.

“Sunsuper’s success is clear for everyone to see. I was attracted to its aligned structure, and to the opportunity to meet and lead the challenges of change on behalf of the 1.4 million Australians who trust the fund with their retirement savings,” Mr Reilly said.