New CEO for merged entity created by the Equip Super and Catholic Super linkup

Equip Super chairman Andrew Fairley said Mr Cameron’s expertise in bringing diverse businesses together made him the perfect candidate to lead the funds through a new era of change and growth.

“Mr Cameron has experience of significant acquisitions, growth and expansion. He has led integrated operations and employees across multiple worksites,” Mr Fairley said.

“His experience of digital and advanced technology will also be an invaluable asset to the growth of the new combined fund.”

Catholic Super chairman Danny Casey praised Mr Cameron’s record of blending cultures, integrating organisations and introducing innovative technology.

“Mr Cameron has extensive experience building both business-to-business and business-to-consumer operations, along with a talent for team creation and innovation,” Mr Casey said.

“His proven skills will be essential as we pursue our vision to create Australia’s first profit-for-members house of superannuation brands.”

Mr Cameron said: “This is a time of rapid transformation for the superannuation industry, with aggregation, increased efficiencies and great potential for the application of new technologies.”

“I am looking forward to engaging with the outstanding teams at Equip Super and Catholic Super to grow the business even further.”

Mr Fairley said he had big expectations for the merged entity.

“We had set a goal of growing to $35 billion by 2025, and now as a result [of this joint venture] we are at $26 billion, so we will reach that $35 billion just organically,” Mr Fairley said.

“So we will be setting our sights higher now and will commit as a board to reaching $50 billion by 2025.”