Melbourne market flattens, Sydney continues hot run

Melbourne had the nation’s top auction sale when $6.3 million was paid in South Yarra.

The home at 104 Caroline Street saw bidding begin with Marshall White auctioneer Justin Long placing a $5 million vendor bid.

At $5.45 million it was declared on the market.

The fourth bidder only came in at $5.9 million, and fended off the opening bidder in the final straight.

The initial price guidance had been $5 million to $5.5 million for the 1920s Georgian-style home that was marketed as “retaining its original charm”.

There was higher bidding at a Kew offering with city skyline views. But it was passed in at $6.6 million on a vendor bid.

The 7 Wrixon Street offering is now for sale at $6.895 million through Marshall White, which had offered an initial $6.8 million to $7.2 million auction price guide.

It is a five-bedroom contemporary home on a 1565-square-metre block with tennis court and pool.

Melbourne also had the cheapest sale around the capital cities.

It was when the ground-floor, one-bedroom apartment at 2/4 Prince Street, Essendon North sold for $215,000.

The Nelson Alexander price guidance had been $225,000 to $240,000.

It sold for $72,500 in 1997.

There were 912 Melbourne homes taken to auction this week, according to CoreLogic, with a 75 per cent success rate – similar to the final auction clearance last week when volumes were slightly higher at 974 offerings.