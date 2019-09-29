There was an significant drop in the auction volume across the combined capital cities, with 1262 homes taken to auction, down on the 1983 auctions held in the prior week.

The overall lower activity was mostly attributable to the drop in activity across Melbourne, given the AFL grand final long weekend.

The Sydney auction market had its busiest weekend for auctions since November, with 939 homes taken to market over the week.

There were 719 Saturday auctions, with 558 results captured and 442 sold, with NSW having a pause next weekend.

The weekend results reflected a preliminary clearance rate for Saturday of 79 per cent, which was slightly higher than the prior weekend, suggesting demand was keeping up with supply.

Last year, 608 Sydney homes were auctioned when a much lower 43 per cent sold, the CoreLogic auction analyst Kevin Brogan noted.

Saturday’s highest reported result in Sydney was when seven registered bidders sought the five-bedroom, three-bathroom offering on Cherry Street, Warrawee.

It fetched $5.35 million when sold to a local family whose son attended nearby Knox Grammar.

Sydney’s cheapest was $290,000 at Greenwich for a studio unit within a 1965 apartment complex.

The unit, at 303/284 Pacific Highway, had 26 square metres of open-plan space and a kitchenette.

There was a covered car space on title. The flat previously sold in mid-2005 for $160,000.

It has been rented out to tenants since, with a most recently advertised rental of $335 per week.

It was sold by Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate agents Justine Collins and Lloyd Allen.

Melbourne saw a significant drop in volumes with only 103 homes taken to auction, down from the week prior when 1020 Melbourne homes were taken to auction. The lower volumes returned a preliminary auction clearance rate of 82 per cent, coming in higher than last week’s final clearance rate of 75 per cent and last year’s 57 per cent when there were 70 auctions.

First-home buyers secured the four-bedroom, two-bathroom offering at 382 Dandelion Drive, Rowville.