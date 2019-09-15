Clearance rates hold firm, but stock numbers still down

The $4.62 million sale of Brooklyn, the heritage-listed 1880s Fitzroy property currently operating as a four-star hotel, topped the nation’s weekend auction sales.

It was on the market for the first time in a decade, listed by the filmmaker and designer Maggie Cooke.

The Castlemaine-bound Ms Cooke paid $1.5 million for the landmark property in 2006.

The George Street building was built in 1865 and later extended in Ecclesiastical Gothic style with a double-loggia facade by the shoe importer, Joseph Levy.

The property with 12 rooms had also previously been run as a boarding house.

Nelson Alexander agents Arch Staver and David Sanguinedo gave a $4.2 million to $4.5 million pre-auction price guide, suggesting it was suitable for conversion into a luxury family home.

After it sold $125,000 above reserve Mr Staver confirmed to Domain the piece of “old Fitzroy” would be converted into a private home.

It fell short of Fitzroy’s $4.9 million price record on Gore Street in 2017.

The number of homes taken to auction across the capital cities increased to 1633 this week, returning a preliminary clearance rate of 75.7 per cent, according to CoreLogic.

The previous week saw 1533 homes taken to auction returning a final clearance rate of 72.3 per cent.

“Although the final clearance rate across the combined capitals will revise lower as remaining results are collected, it will likely hold above 70 per cent for the fifth consecutive week,” CoreLogic auction analyst Kevin Brogan said.

Over the same week last year, auction activity was higher with 1983 homes taken to auction, returning a significantly lower clearance rate of 51.8 per cent.