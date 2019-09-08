There were 1529 homes taken to weekend auction across the country, but just one was raising funds for charity.

The Gold Coast auction raised $986,000 with the entire sale price at the no-reserve auction going to Mater Little Miracles, which help more than 2000 sick babies a year.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom Hamptons-style house at 19 Laurel Drive, Helensvale, was built by Plantation Homes on the Gold Coast’s northern corridor on land donated by Villawood Properties.

The selling agents Brad Clarke and Siarne Loeve, of LJ Hooker, had 18 registered bidders at the auction where auctioneer Damien Cooley officiated.

Mr Cooley noted around 330 homes had changed hands in Helensvale over the past year – almost one new family moving into the suburb every day, attracted by the train station, Westfield, schools and parklands.

It was the eighth house sold to raise funds for Mater Little Miracles.

“The open-plan living home effortlessly opens on to the al fresco and resort-style pool with sun deck to celebrate the best of Queensland living,” the marketing said.

The home with 474 square metres of space was offered, fully furnished.

The weekend saw an overall national preliminary clearance rate of 77 per cent, according to CoreLogic, which noted a small decease in offerings on the prior weekend’s 1615 homes taken to auction, with the final clearance rate coming in at 70 per cent.

At the same time last year, 1916 auctions were held across the capital cities with a final clearance rate of just 55.3 per cent.

“The final clearance rate across the combined capitals has held at or above 70 per cent for the last three weeks and this week is set to be no different,” CoreLogic auction analyst Kevin Brogan said.

Melbourne hosted 769 auctions, returning a preliminary clearance rate of 76.6 per cent.