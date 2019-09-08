There were 1529 homes taken to weekend auction across the country, but just one was raising funds for charity.
The Gold Coast auction raised $986,000 with the entire sale price at the no-reserve auction going to Mater Little Miracles, which help more than 2000 sick babies a year.
The four-bedroom, four-bathroom Hamptons-style house at 19 Laurel Drive, Helensvale, was built by Plantation Homes on the Gold Coast’s northern corridor on land donated by Villawood Properties.
The selling agents Brad Clarke and Siarne Loeve, of LJ Hooker, had 18 registered bidders at the auction where auctioneer Damien Cooley officiated.
It was the eighth house sold to raise funds for Mater Little Miracles.
“The open-plan living home effortlessly opens on to the al fresco and resort-style pool with sun deck to celebrate the best of Queensland living,” the marketing said.
The home with 474 square metres of space was offered, fully furnished.
The weekend saw an overall national preliminary clearance rate of 77 per cent, according to CoreLogic, which noted a small decease in offerings on the prior weekend’s 1615 homes taken to auction, with the final clearance rate coming in at 70 per cent.
At the same time last year, 1916 auctions were held across the capital cities with a final clearance rate of just 55.3 per cent.
“The final clearance rate across the combined capitals has held at or above 70 per cent for the last three weeks and this week is set to be no different,” CoreLogic auction analyst Kevin Brogan said.
Melbourne hosted 769 auctions, returning a preliminary clearance rate of 76.6 per cent.
Sydney recorded a preliminary clearance rate of 83.1 per cent across 522 auctions.
The nation’s top sale was in Sydney when $5.275 million was paid pre-auction for an architecturally transformed character home at Manly with harbour views.
The home at 80 Addison Road, Manly came with a separate self-contained flat and cabana with wet bar, plus a spa.
It was set on a 544-square-metre block in the Eastern Hill precinct.
There was a $4.16 million sale when 18 Tindale Road, Artarmon, was auctioned through McGrath. The four-bedroom, 1910 home, with pool and spa, last sold for $2.1 million in 2009.
The nation’s cheapest sale was a one-bedroom apartment at 10/109 Mary Street, Richmond that had been listed with a $255,000 to $280,000 price guidance.
It sold for $302,500.
The first-floor apartment with around 36 square metres of space sits in a block of 12.
A Toorak trophy home on a large corner block sold at auction for $4.7 million.
The house was offered with a price guide of $4.2 million to $4.4 million.
Fiona Counsel and Justin Long of Marshall White secured the sale of 11 Kent Court, a three-bedroom, three-bathroom home spread across a single level.
Set on 613 square metres, the cul-de-sac listing was marketed as providing “an opportunity to move in or redevelop (STCA)”.
The northerly oriented home features multiple fireplaces, landscaped gardens and a roof retreat.
Adelaide was the next-strongest auction market after Sydney and Melbourne, recording a 76 per cent success rate.
Canberra had a 66 per cent clearance rate and Brisbane sat on 60 per cent – its strongest for some time.
The top sale in Brisbane was a Queenslander at Red Hill.
The five-bedroom home at 28 Bramble Terrace sold through Belle Property at $1.675 million.
Canberra’s top sale was also in Red Hill.
The 4 Arnhem Place, Red Hill, three-bedroom house sold through Hayman Partners at $1.4 million.
It had last sold in 2011 at $1.15 million.
It had recently been a $975-a-week rental.
Perth was the weakest auction market at 43 per cent.
Jonathan Chancellor is editor at large with Property Observer