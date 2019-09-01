Heat comes back in the market on first weekend of spring

The cheapest auction offering across the rebounding major capital cities at weekend auction was in Melbourne’s West Footscray.

Buyers snapped it up the day prior at $210,000, as buyer confidence heightened before the spring selling season.

The $210,000 sale was a spacious one-bedroom apartment.

Having last sold in 2013 at $173,500, the price guidance for 18/436 Geelong Road had been $196,000 to $215,000.

Its most recent rental had been a $220 weekly asking rental in 2017, but the selling agent Taylor Romao at Jas Stephens Real Estate had suggested it now potentially sat around $250 a week, reflecting a likely 6 per cent yield.

Melbourne’s dearest sale was $4.67 million in Malvern East.

It was announced on the market at $4.52 million with three bidders then competing for the 68 Central Park Road property, after the announcement by the Jellis Craig auctioneer.

There was a sale, but no price disclosure when the retired AFL forward Jarrad Waite and his wife Jackie sold their Strathmore house.

The former North Melbourne and Carlton star was seeking $1.35 million to $1.46 million for their home of three years.

Situated at 2 Head Street, it last sold in 2016 for $1.4 million.

Alexkarbon director Charles Bongiovanni was marketing the post-war home.

Melbourne returned a preliminary auction clearance rate of 76.1 per cent on the last weekend of winter, as volumes increased across the city.