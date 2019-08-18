A Toorak trophy home fetched $7.05 million at a weekend auction in the nation’s highest sale, in what has been described as the best weekend for auctions since 2017.

There were just two bidders who took the sale price some $400,000 above reserve.

The result ranked as the most expensive Melbourne auction sale this year, according to CoreLogic.

Auctioneer Justin Long opened with a vendor bid of $5.9 million having pulled it from its May 18 election day auction, after the vendor had had a medical scare the night prior.

The Herald Sun reported the five-bedroom property sold to a young couple.

The 1930s home on 739 square metres at 19 Sargood Street had a $6 million to $6.5 million price guidance.

Sydney’s top sale was $6 million for a new build at Strathfield.

The six-bedroom 10 Chalmers Road, Strathfield mansion was sold by Lawrence Chong, at Richardson and Wrench, who had offered a price guide of $5 million to $5.5 million.

The home had full resort-style amenities, including a home theatre, gym, sauna, pool, wet bar, billiards room and an al fresco dining area.

Brisbane’s top sale was $1.75 million at Camp Hill, which just edged out a $1.73 million sale of a restored Queenslander at Balmoral.

The 42 Koondara Street, Camp Hill offering was a five-bedroom home marketed by Place agent Joanna Gianniotis as having a Hamptons-style interior.

The elevated house on a double block at 62 Victoria Street, Balmoral last sold for $79,000 in 1984.

Auctioneer Phil Parker took bids from four of the 14 registered bidders after a successful marketing campaign by Ray White agent Damon Warat.

Brisbane saw a 47 per cent success rate.

The other smaller auction markets – Canberra, Perth and Adelaide – performed strongly returning preliminary clearance rates of 81 per cent, 71 per cent and 70 per cent respectively.