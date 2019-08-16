Money Property The best beach houses from around Australia
Updated:

Beachside homes.
A look at some of the most luxe beachside properties on the market. Photo: Realestate View
Mike Bruce Mike Bruce
Share
Kingscliff, NSW, $3.325 million

Located on the northern part of the Tweed Coast, 14 North Point Avenue is a four-bedroom, four-bathroom, architect-designed weekender that features blackbutt timber floors, soaring ceilings, an in-ground swimming pool and German designer kitchen.

There’s a generous timber-lined alfresco outdoor dining space, an open fire and dedicated media room with an overhead projector and drop-down screen.

Set on a 647-square-metre beachfront block, the unspoilt, uncrowded Kingscliff South Beach is literally at the doorstep.

Blairgowrie, Victoria

Set on in landscaped gardens on a 2201-square-metre block, 431 Melbourne Road, is a five-year-old, single-level home of four bedrooms and four bathrooms, with space for up to eight cars.

With a gated entry, and within walking distance of ocean and bay beaches, the marina and village, the home is a triumph of indoor-outdoor living and features an open fire place, alfresco living area and a kitchen barbecue.

Noosa Heads, Queensland, $1.55 million

Within striking distance of Noosa’s Main Beach and the shops and restaurants of Hastings Street, is this four-bedroom, two-bathroom Noosa Heads home set on a 522-square-metre corner block.

As befits a Queensland weekender, there’s an in-ground pool, generous decking, a spa, outdoor shower, sun terrace and teppanyaki-style dining area.

A wide Japanese-style glass and timber door opens to a library/office and a large living/family space with access to a quiet poolside patio.

Margaret River, Western Australia, $1 million-plus

Set on a sprawling 14,800-square-metre lifestyle property, is this seven-bedroom, five-bathroom, architect-designed home, in the heart of the popular Margaret River.

Built for fun, the home has a games room, cricket pitch, sun-soaked alfresco area, a heated swimming pool and a barn with its own theatre room.

The palatial main bedroom takes up the entire top level of the property, and includes a private library and study, making for the perfect parents’ retreat.

Seven Mile Beach, Tasmania, $1.1 million-plus

Overlooking the Royal Hobart Golf Course and just a short stroll from the beach, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom property could be miles from anywhere, but is in fact just a few minutes’ drive from Hobart.

Set on a 1000-square-metre block, the home features a series of bi-fold and retractable doors that open out on to a sheltered outdoor entertaining and dining area and landscaped garden.

For golfers, there’s the added bonus of a newly built ‘buggy shed’ with direct access to the golf course from the property.

Fannie Bay, Northern Territory, $2.15 million ONO

This five-bedroom home offers the best of both worlds – you can stroll to the beach at Fannie Bay or be in the Darwin CBD within minutes.

The property manages to squeeze a wine cellar, cocktail bar, parking for eight cars, and two spa tubs into a 1150 square-metre-block surrounded by palm trees.

