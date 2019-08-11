Tide is turning: Sydney clearance rates hit 80 per cent

The Hawthorn trophy home of Melbourne sports star manager Ralph Carr was passed in at its private weekend auction.

Carr was seeking $10 million-plus for the five-bedroom Victorian home on Shakespeare Grove through Abercromby’s agent Jock Langley.

The nation’s priciest weekend auction offering had actually been initially listed with $12 million-plus expectations during the auction selling season.

No bidding details have emerged, but Mr Langley told The Herald Sun buying interest had come from local, national and expatriate buyers, particularly from Hong Kong.

Carr had paid $7.55 million for the 1318-square-metre property in 2013.

With just three Saturdays before the spring selling season kicks off, Melbourne returned an improved initial auction clearance rate of 73.2 per cent, up on last week’s final clearance rate of 70.9 per cent, as volumes remained steady across the city at 500 auctions.

Last year the Melbourne clearance rate was 58 per cent from 721 auctions.

Melbourne’s top sale was at Malvern, where $3.82 million was paid for 19 Chesterfield Avenue. It was marketed by RT Edgar as suitable to “renovate, rebuild or redevelop”.

There were five bidders after the $3.5 million opening bid, with further bidding after it had been declared on the market at $3.66 million.

Melbourne buyer’s agent Mal James noted the Melbourne prestige market had a “buzz about, admittedly on very low stock and, admittedly, it’s early days”.

He detected the positivity of June had “trickled” into August.

But Mr James advised the market was “not on a rise – it’s just that right now the falling seems to have eased and buyers, sellers and agents seem to have a sense of relief”.

It might only be temporary, he warned.

Saturday saw 303 auctions in Sydney, with the priciest listing failing to find a buyer at Bellevue Hill.

The 57 Bundarra Road property was passed in at $6.5 million on a vendor bid by agent Ben Collier, who had given a $6.5 million price guide.

There were 365 homes auctioned across Sydney during the week, slightly lower than the 386 auctions held in the prior week. The lower Sydney volumes returned a preliminary auction clearance rate of 81.2 per cent, well up on the 72 per cent final clearance last week. This time last year there were 458 auctions with a much lower clearance rate of 53.8 per cent. Although emerging in early 2019, Sydney’s strengthening auction clearance rate really gained momentum just after the May federal election. Sydney’s top sale was when 21 Wakeford Road, Strathfield fetched $5.686 million. The house was also situated on one of the highest vantage points at Strathfield. Canberra returned a preliminary auction clearance rate of 63.8 per cent, making it the best performing of the smaller auction markets.