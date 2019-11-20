Australia’s financial intelligence watchdog is pursuing Westpac for alleged breaches of money laundering and counter-terror laws.

AUSTRAC chief executive Nicole Rose said the bank failed to report more than 19.5 million international fund transfers amounting to more than $11 billion over nearly five years.

“Westpac failed to pass on information about the origin of international funds transfers and keep records as required,” she told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday.

Ms Rose said Westpac also failed to do customer due diligence on high-risk transactions to the Philippines and southeast Asia with potential child exploitation risks.

“AUSTRAC alleges that Westpac’s oversight of its corresponding banking services was deficient, and that its oversight of its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing program was also deficient.”

She said the failures resulted in serious and systemic breaches of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws, which were allegedly broken 23 million times.

“This resulted in a significant loss of intelligence to AUSTRAC and our national security and law enforcement partners,” Ms Rose said.

Any penalties will be decided in court, with civil proceedings now underway.

Ms Rose said business was the first line of defence to protect the financial system from criminal abuse.

“This is an important reminder to all financial services businesses to be vigilant about money-laundering and counter-terrorism financing risks and understand their obligations,” she said.

Westpac says it self-reported the failure to report a large number of international funds transfer instructions to AUSTRAC.

“AUSTRAC was also investigating a number of other areas relating to Westpac’s processes, procedures and oversight,” the company said in a statement.

“Westpac is currently reviewing AUSTRAC’s statement of claim and will issue a further statement to the ASX once it has been assessed.”

AUSTRAC has applied to the Federal Court for civil penalty orders against Westpac for deficient oversight of its anti-money laundering and terrorism financing obligations.

The bank is alleged to have breached the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing (AML-CTF) Act on more than 23 million occasions.

The anti-money laundering regulator is alleging Westpac failed to report more than 19.5 million international funds transfer instructions to it over a period of five years, for money moving into and out of Australia.

Related to these transfers, AUSTRAC alleges Westpac “allowed correspondent banks to access its banking environment and the Australian Payments System without conducting appropriate due diligence”.

Among the serious breaches alleged, AUSTRAC says Westpac failed to “carry out appropriate customer due diligence on transactions to the Philippines and South-East Asia that have known financial indicators relating to potential child exploitation risks”.

In a very brief statement before the media at Parliament House, AUSTRAC’s chief executive officer Nicole Rose described Westpac’s behaviour as “serious and systemic non-compliance”.

Westpac revealed the AUSTRAC investigation in its recent annual report, confirming it had been targeted in relation to the bank’s “processes, procedures and oversight” of anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing regulations.

The bank confirmed in that report it had received a number of notices from AUSTRAC relating to reporting failures, due diligence, risk assessment and transaction monitoring.

The annual report noted an enforcement action by AUSTRAC could result in civil proceedings and the payment of “a significant financial penalty”, which Westpac is “currently unable to reliably estimate”.

The Commonwealth Bank was fined $700 million last year after breaching anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing laws on 53,700 occasions.

CBA’s money laundering scandal, first revealed by the ABC in August 2017, expedited the scheduled retirement of chief executive Ian Narev and added to pressure that led to the banking royal commission.

-with AAP