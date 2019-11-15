Frydenberg allows Chinese takeover of Bellamy’s Dairy Company which makes infant formula

The Foreign Investment Review Board has approved the $1.5 billion takeover of Bellamy’s by China Mengniu Dairy Company, although the infant formula maker will have to remain headquartered in Australia for a decade and run by a majority Australian board.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has backed the the FIRB’s view that the acquisition is not contrary to Australia’s national interest, but imposed conditions including that majority of the Bellamy’s board of directors will have to be Australian resident citizens.

The Treasurer also requires the Chinese buyer to invest at least $12 million in infant milk formula processing facilities in Victoria.

“The conditional approval demonstrates our foreign investment rules can facilitate such an acquisition while giving assurance to the community that decisions are being made in a way which ensures that Australia’s national interest is protected,” Mr Frydenberg said in a statement on Friday.

Shares in Bellamy’s, which is No. 4 by market share in the Australian infant formula market, surged by more than 50 per cent on one day in September when China Mengniu Dairy Company’s $13.25 cash-per-share bid was announced.

The board of the Tasmania-based company unanimously recommended shareholders vote in favour of the proposal, but denied it had anything to do with fast-tracking Chinese regulation to allow expansion in the country.

After a lengthy wait, Bellamy’s is still waiting on backing from China’s State Administration for Market Regulations to sell organic formula in stores.

Bellamy’s shares jumped as much as 2.1 per cent to $13.22 in the minutes after Friday’s open, their highest value since July 2018.

