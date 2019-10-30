Fund managers, the people who invest wealth for superannuation funds and other, mainly rich, investors, generally favour low interest rates. That’s because falls in interest rates push up the sharemarket as investors search for yield.

But well regarded fund managers Anton Tagliaferro and Hugh Giddy, of Investors Mutual Ltd (IML), have called out the current low interest rate policy, saying low rates are now damaging the economy.

“They are overall having a negative effect rather than positive,” Mr Giddy told The New Daily.

They made the claims in highly unusual fashion, writing two successive letters to RBA Governor Philip Lowe.

“The truth is the RBA has joined the world’s central banks in conducting an experiment,” they say.

That experiment is based on policies “that have previously resulted in imbalances and have frequently ended in crises”, they said in a research paper accompanying their most recent letter this week.

While lower interest rates are designed to boost economic activity, that is not happening and negatives are evident. “There are many unintended consequences of lower interest rates which we’ve seen play out in Europe and Japan and are now seeing in Australia,” the report said.

IML pointed out three areas where the negatives of low rates are becoming obvious.

Encouraging personal debt