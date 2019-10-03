ASX tumbles $70b in two days over global recession fears

Australian shares have tumbled in early trade over rising fears of a global recession.

The benchmark index has plunged by 3.8 per cent in two days, when yesterday’s losses (-1.5 per cent) are factored in.

In dollar terms, the local share market has lost $77 billion over two trading sessions.

The Australian dollar is buying 67.1 US cents, around its lowest value in a decade.

Every sector is posting heavy losses, with energy (-2.9 per cent), health care (-2.4 per cent) and financials (-2.4 per cent) being the weakest performers.

The major banks — Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, ANZ and NAB — are the biggest drags on the markets, having lost between 2.5 and 3.3 per cent each.

Shares in mining giants BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals have dropped between 2.6 and 3.2 per cent each.

Energy companies have also been hard hit, with Origin Energy, Santos and Woodside Petroleum down between 3 and 3.8 per cent.

Only nine companies on the ASX 200 — mostly gold miners — are climbing higher amid the sea of red.

Northern Star Resources, Saracen Mineral Holdings and Gold Road Resources are the best-performing stocks, all of which have lifted by at least 4.8 per cent each.

On the flipside, Afterpay (-3.7 per cent), Nine Entertainment (-3.3 per cent) and Whitehaven Coal (-4.1 per cent) are posting the steepest losses.

The local market’s weak performance follows a heavy sell-off that occurred across foreign markets overnight.

London’s FTSE was the worst performer, dropping 3.2 per cent in one session.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones index shed 838 points, or 3.1 per cent, in the past couple of days.

The panic selling was triggered by the United States recording its worst manufacturing figures in more than 10 years, and worse-than-expected job figures.

It appears the ongoing US-China trade war is starting to hurt America’s economy, which has begun to show signs of faltering.

Adding to trade concerns, the US will impose $US7.5 billion ($11.2 billion) worth of tariffs on European Union imports in two weeks.

This was after the World Trade Organisation (WTO) ruled that the EU had been granting illegal subsidies to Airbus to give it an unfair competitive advantage over Boeing.

United States has won approval from the WTO to levy import tariffs on $US7.5 billion ($11.2 billion) worth of European goods.

Investors also reacted poorly to pessimistic data from the European Union, revealing that factory activity had contracted to a seven-year low.

