Why one of the world’s biggest travel companies collapsed

The biggest repatriation of people since World War II is under way, after the collapse of iconic British travel agency Thomas Cook left 600,000 holidaymakers stranded in hotels, resorts and airports around the world.

The world’s oldest travel company handles about 19 million travellers a year in 16 countries.

But mounting debts and a failure to secure a rescue package in recent days saw the 178-year-old firm enter compulsory administration on Monday morning (AEST).

The collapse is cataclysmic for a country dealing with an economy that went backwards in the June quarter, and the turmoil fuelled by the uncertainty over Brexit.

Not only has the demise of the company left 600,000 holidaymakers stranded overseas, but it also threatens to kill off 21,000 jobs – 9000 in the United Kingdom alone.

European stocks dipped on the news, while shares in competitor Tui surged 8 per cent in early trade.

It has also left government agency, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), with the mammoth task of the world’s biggest peacetime repatriation over the next two weeks, with more than 40 planes chartered from as far away as Malaysia to handle the operation.

UK newspaper The Guardian reported the operation is almost twice as large as the repatriation of 84,000 Brits when local airline Monarch went bust exactly two years ago.

That saw the CAA arrange 567 flights at a cost of £50 million ($92 million).

The Thomas Cook airlift, The Guardian speculated, could cost up to twice that figure.