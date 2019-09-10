How Bunnings plans to meet the challenge of US giant Amazon

US retail giant Amazon has fired another shot in its assault on the Australian market, this time aimed at hardware darling Bunnings.

Amazon Australia on Tuesday revealed it would open a “Garden store” selling “a range of enticing outdoor products from gardening equipment to pool supplies to patio furniture to BBQs”, it trumpeted in a statement.

The online retailer already sells “home improvement” products (divided into 12 sections from hand tools to kitchen taps), but its foray into outdoor is another step in its challenge to the undisputed king of Australian hardware retailing.

A spokesperson for Amazon was unable to say how many products would be available in the new garden section, only that it will add “to the over 125 million products already available on Amazon.com.au”.

So should Australia’s most trusted retail brand be worried?

In the short term, no. In the long term, possibly, according to industry watchers.

IBISWorld senior industry analyst Michael Youren said while Bunnings had been remarkably successful at increasing general revenue, its online sales were a sleeping giant.

Mr Youren said while the retail market for hardware and building materials was worth about $21.9 billion* a year, online sales amounted to just $326 million, or less than 1.5 per cent, of that.

An increasing move to online is being mirrored in the United States where Bunnings’ equivalent, Home Depot, reports online sales were 7.9 per cent of total sales in 2018. But that was up 24 per cent for the year, from 6.4 per cent in 2017.

“That provides a lot of potential for a new entrant like Amazon,” Mr Youren said.

“So it [Amazon] definitely poses a threat, but also due to the size and scope of Amazon and its ability to update its product offerings pretty quickly, which is obviously important in today’s retail market.”

Senior analyst with Retail Oasis Trent Rigby agreed that Amazon didn’t pose a short-term threat to Bunnings, but its deep pockets and capital grunt would allow it to play a long game against competitors.