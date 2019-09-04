Coalition keeps cool despite weak growth

The Morrison government is banking on tax refunds and low interest rates to bolster the economy, as the latest figures to point to slow growth.

The Australian economy expanded by 0.5 per cent in the June quarter as annual growth slowed to 1.4 per cent.

The quarterly increase was in line with market consensus, which was for annual growth to soften from three months ago.

Government final consumption expenditure contributed 0.5 percentage points to GDP growth during the quarter, while household final consumption expenditure contributed 0.2 percentage points.

The grim figure represents Australia’s weakest economic growth in a decade.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said economies were struggling across the world.

“The Australian economy is not immune from the global economic head winds,” he told the ABC.

The current account surplus revealed on Tuesday – the first in 44 years on the back of strong export volumes of coal, iron ore and liquid natural gas – is set to contribute about 0.6 per cent to GDP growth.

The weak growth figure – on top of Tuesday’s weak retail trade results – will be seized on by Labor as a sign of a government which has no plan for the economy.

“This is the inevitable consequence of a government which has a political strategy but not an economic plan to turn things around,” shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers told the ABC.

However, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg believes trade deals, a $100 billion infrastructure plan, funding for training and skills, record low interest rates and income tax cuts will deliver better results in the final part of the year.

The Australian Taxation Office said it had now received over 7.8 million individual 2019 tax return lodgements – a 15 per cent increase on the previous year.

“We have issued over 5.5 million individual 2019 income tax refunds with a total value of over $14.2 billion,” an ATO spokeswoman said.

Retail spending fell by an unexpected 0.1 per cent in July, missing forecasts of a 0.2 per cent rise.

The biggest fall was in spending on cafes, restaurants and takeaway services.

The Reserve Bank, which kept the cash rate on hold at 1.0 per cent on Tuesday, flagged it would ease rates further “if needed to support sustainable growth”.

The outlook for the global economy remained reasonable, the RBA said, although the risks were tilted to the downside.

“A further gradual lift in wages growth would be a welcome development,” RBA Governor Philip Lowe said in a statement.

-AAP