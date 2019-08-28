Future Fund scoops the pools with an 11.5 per cent return for financial year

The Future Fund has turned in a stellar performance, earning 11.5 per cent for the federal government in the year to June 30.

The fund, established in 2006 to pay for unfunded superannuation liabilities for Commonwealth public servants, has returned a healthy 9.8 per cent return in the past three years and 10.4 per cent over a decade.

Those figures put it ahead of superannuation funds. The leading super fund, UniSuper, returned 9.9 per cent last year and the 10-year average for super funds is 8.8 per cent.

However, the comparisons are not direct because the Future Fund pays no tax on its returns while super funds pay 15 per cent for members in accumulation.

Also super funds have much higher costs as they have millions of members who must be accounted for and communicated with individually while the Future Fund has to report only to the federal government.

“The Future Fund was created to strengthen the Commonwealth’s long-term financial position. With contributed capital of $60.5 billion that capital has now earned over $102 billion, taking the Future Fund to a total of $162.6 billion,” chairman Peter Costello said.