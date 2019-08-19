Government to implement Hayne reforms before Christmas

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has vowed to overhaul the financial services sector by the end of next year, in the hope of rebuilding consumer confidence after a scathing review of the industry.

Mr Frydenberg will use a speech on Monday morning to the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to reveal the road map for implementing recommendations from the Hayne royal commission.

“The need for change is undeniable and the community expects that the government’s response to the royal commission will be implemented swiftly,” he said.

The reforms involve changes to corporations law, superannuation, insurance and financial services, which the treasurer says are the most comprehensive in three decades.

Treasury and the Office of Parliamentary Counsel will receive a $9.3 million boost to ensure the government’s ambitious timetable can be met.

Commissioner Kenneth Hayne made 76 recommendations for reform, including 54 for government, 12 for regulators and 10 for industry.

Mr Frydenberg says more than 20 changes will be made or introduced to parliament by the end of the year, with all to be acted on by the end of next year.

However, the government has backflipped on putting an end to trail commissions for mortgage brokers, instead announcing a review into the issue in three years’ time.

Senator Pauline Hanson says mortgage brokers should be left alone, arguing they’re not to blame for a lack of confidence in the banking industry.

She has also called for the return of a commonwealth-owned bank run by the government.

Consumer advocacy group Choice has warned lobbyists are already fighting changes to the industry, making the path to reform difficult.

“The federal government will need to stand strong against industry pressure to ensure that the royal commission recommendations are implemented effectively,” Choice CEO Alan Kirkland said.

“The only way to solve the problems uncovered in the banking royal commission is to make sure these reforms are passed as intended, as rapidly as possible.”