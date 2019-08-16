Rising talks of a recession, interest rates barrelling towards negative territory and tumbling stock markets have given people plenty of reason to worry.

However, letting the negative data panic you is the worst thing you can do, and there are still many reasons to be cheerful.

Most Australians’ primary exposure to the stock exchange is through their super funds, which saw returns grow on average 1.4 per cent through July.

For the rocky days since August began, growth funds are down 2.2 per cent, but after factoring in July’s positive returns that reduction shrinks to only 0.8 per cent.

Not surprising

Chant West researcher Mano Mohankumar says the current market shakeout wasn’t unexpected, as “there are always ups and down in markets”.

However, the performance of super has demonstrated how it protects members from short term fluctuations.

“Growth fund performance isn’t dependent on share markets alone,” Mr Mohankumar said.

Typically growth funds average about 55 per cent invested in shares and listed property, with the rest in a combination of unlisted infrastructure, property, and defensive assets like cash and bonds.

That mix protects members from the full brunt of sharemarket downturns.

“So while Australian shares and hedged international shares are down 5.5 per cent and 4.7 per cent respectively in August so far, we estimate that the median growth fund is only down 2.2 per cent,” Mr Mohankumar said.

Returns powering along over long term

It also makes sense to keep your eyes on the big picture to see the fluctuations in perspective.